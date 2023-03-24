Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch Michael Urie, Frankie Grande & More in Wesley Taylor & Alex Wyse's SUMMONING SYLVIA Film Trailer

The film will be available on VOD beginning April 7.

Mar. 24, 2023  

The Horror Collective has shared the trailer for the new LGBTQ horror comedy Summoning Sylvia.

Written and directed by Wesley Taylor (Smash, The Spongebob Musical, soon to recur on Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building") and Alex Wyse (Marvel's Iron Fist, soon to join Broadway's Good Night, Oscar), the hair-raising romp tells the story of a gay bachelor party that takes a spooky turn when sinister spirits are suddenly summoned.

The Horror Collective will release Summoning Sylvia in theaters nationwide March 31, 2023 and on Cable VOD and Digital HD April 7, 2023.

The cast of Summoning Sylvia includes Travis Coles (Superstore), Michael Urie (Younger), Frankie Grande (Henry Danger), Nicholas Logan (I Care a Lot), Troy Iwata (Dash & Lily), Noah Ricketts (American Gods), Sean Grandillo (Scream: The TV Series), Camden Garcia (Station 19), and Veanne Cox (You've Got Mail) as the titular specter.

Summoning Sylvia tells the tale of Larry, who has been kidnapped by his three best friends for a bachelor weekend getaway at a haunted house. As they sashay through the dusty corridors, the comrades recount the house's legend from a hundred years ago: a murderous woman named Sylvia slaughtered her son and buried him beneath the house's floorboards.

But then Larry remembers that he was supposed to spend the weekend bonding with Harrison, his mysterious future brother-in-law. Horrified at his oversight, Larry invites the army-uniformed, hetero Harrison to join his gaggle's gaycation, neglecting to run it by his friends. Later, as they hold a high-spirited séance to summon the sinister Sylvia, the group ends up welcoming more houseguests than they bargained for.

Watch the new trailer here:






