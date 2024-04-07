Video: Watch Liev Schrieber and Zoe Kazan in a Scene from DOUBT: A PARABLE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch footage of Liev Schreiber and Zoe Kazan, as "Father Flynn" and "Sister James," in a scene from Roundabout Theatre Company's production of Doubt: A Parable, running at the Todd Haimes Theatre now through April 21st.

The cast also includes Academy Award & Tony nominee Amy Ryan as “Sister Aloysius” and Obie & Lortel Award winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine as “Mrs. Muller.”

Doubt: A Parable, John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award®-winning Best Play, returns to Broadway for the first time in nearly two decades. “An inspired study in moral uncertainty” (The New York Times), this modern classic stars Tony Award winners Amy Ryan and Liev Schreiber in a staggering new Roundabout production directed by Scott Ellis. Sister Aloysius, the principal of a Catholic school in a working-class part of the Bronx, is feared by students and colleagues alike. But when she suspects nefarious relations between the charismatic priest Father Flynn and a student, she’s forced to wrestle with what’s fact, what’s fiction, and how much she’ll risk to expose the difference—all the while wrestling with her own bone-deep doubts.