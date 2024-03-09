Video: Watch LEMPICKA Stage Manager Cody Renard Richard Talk Safety During Tech

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch Stage Manager Cody Renard Richard talk the cast through important safety measures during tech rehearsal at the Longacre Theatre! The video was posted on the production's official TikTok account.

"We'd be nothing without our fierce production stage manager @Cody Rendard Richard," states the caption.

Lempicka, the new musical celebrating the true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka, will begin performances on Broadway this spring at the Longacre Theatre on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The cast features Eden Espinosa as Tamara de Lempicka, and Amber Iman as Rafaela, Andrew Samonsky as Tadeusz Lempicki, George Abud as Marinetti, Natalie Joy Johnson as Suzy Solidor, Zoe Glick as Kizette, Nathaniel Stampley as the Baron, and Beth Leavel as the Baroness.

The creative team features Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (director), Carson Kreitzer (book, lyrics, and original concept), Matt Gould (book and music), and Raja Feather Kelly (choreography).

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.