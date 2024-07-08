Video: Watch Kelli O'Hara at the Boston Pops July 4th Fireworks Spectacular

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last Thursday, Bloomberg TV aired The Boston Pops 2024 Fireworks Spectacular, the beloved Boston tradition celebration honoring Independence Day. The event takes place at the Hatch Shell on the Charles River Esplanade and this year was headlined by Tony Award-winning actress Kelli O’Hara.

Directed by Keith Lockhart, The 2024 Fireworks Spectacular featured the Boston Pops playing patriotic favorites in addition to performances by The Mavericks and Darlene Love.

The evening closed with Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture, followed by a fireworks display over the Charles River.

The performance was broadcast live on Bloomberg TV and Radio and SiriusXM channel 119, as well as locally on WHDH-TV Channel 7 and online at Bloomberg.com.

Watch the full show now!