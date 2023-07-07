Video: Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Musical

Once Upon a One More Time is now playing at the Marquis Theatre.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

Once Upon a One More Time playwright John Hartmere opened up about Britney Spears' initial reaction to the musical during a feature on ABC News.

"She did come to see a reading of it and was incredibly complimentary and generous of spirit and loved it and so I think in that sense, I'd like to think we're giving justice to what she would want it to look like," Hartmere shared.

Spears, who fully authorizes the new musical, recently praised the production as "funny, smart and brilliant."

The segment also included interview with stars Justin Guarini, Briga Heelan, and Adam Godley, alongside director and choreographers Keone and Mari Madrid, who opened up about how they are honoring Spears with the musical.

"Britney's incredible and we tried to really honor her in a way that's not necessarily like, okay, how can we replicate what she did. How can we bring the element of innovation and quality and high-standard dancing that she brought back then but today," Keone Madrid stated.

Watch the full feature, which also includes a backstage tour with the musical's Little Mermaid, Lauren Zarkin, below!

The ultimate revisionist fairytale, Once Upon a One More Time is an electrifying and witty new musical helmed by internationally acclaimed Director & Choreographers Keone & Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel, Karate Kid, Justin Bieber, BTS), and featuring an original story written by Jon Hartmere (bare, The Upside). 

Fully authorized and licensed by Britney Spears post-conservatorship, the musical weaves the chart-topping hits of the undisputed Princess of Pop – including "Oops I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Circus," "Toxic", and more – into a brand-new kind of fairy tale.

When Cinderella, Snow White, and other storybook heroines gather for book club, they always discuss the same book, Grimms’ Fairy Tales — because as far as they know, it’s the only book that’s ever been written. That is, until a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. From now on, “happily ever after” will never be the same.

Watch the cast and creative team of Once Upon a One More Time on ABC News here:







