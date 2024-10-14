Video: Watch Heath Saunders Become 'Jack Skellington' for I PUT A SPELL ON YOU

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



I Put a Spell on You is coming to Webster Hall for its ninth year on Monday, October 21, 2024.Created by Jay Armstrong Johnson this electrifying concert-meets-dance party pays homage to the cult-favorite Disney film Hocus Pocus. It promises to enchant audiences once again as the Broadway community unites to benefit the Ali Forney Center, the nation's largest agency serving LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness. Watch Heath Saunders become Jack Skellington for the show here!

In the search to find beauty, youth, and immortality, the bewitching and beloved Sanderson Sisters return from the dead and gather their most famous friends to help them lure the children of New York.

The show is Monday, October 21, 2024 at 8 pm (doors open at 7:00 pm) and is followed by a blowout dance party and costume contest. Space is limited, and this event is expected to sell out quickly. Reserve your spot now and secure your place in the biggest Broadway Halloween celebration of the year! Tickets start at $45 tax-deductible plus additional service fees (with an increase to $65 in October and $100 at the door).