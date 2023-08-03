Video: Watch GREY HOUSE's Broadway Backdrop Come to Life

Grey House featured Scenic Design by Scott Pask.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Is Coming to Broadway Photo 2 Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Is Coming to Broadway
Do Broadway Actors Ever Play Multiple Roles in the Same Show? Photo 3 Do Broadway Actors Ever Play Multiple Roles in the Same Show?
Video: Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Photo 4 Video: Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall

Grey House
Click Here for More on Grey House

How does the vision of a scenic designer get translated into a Broadway backdrop? For some, it's with the help of Scenic Art Studios- a premiere drop shop located in Newburgh, NY. Below, watch as Scott Pask's design for Grey House is created.

Grey House just concluded its Broadway run at the Lyceum Theatre.

In Grey House, when a couple crashes their car in the mountains, they seek shelter in an isolated cabin. Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what's true—about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder. 






RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Sophia Anne Caruso & Millicent Simmonds Perform at Yankee Stadium Photo
Video: Sophia Anne Caruso & Millicent Simmonds Perform at Yankee Stadium

Sophia Anne Caruso and Millicent Simmonds performed God Bless America at Yankee Stadium earlier this month. Caruso sang while Simmonds accompanied her with American Sign Language. Watch the full performance in the video here!

2
GREY HOUSE on Broadway to Play Final Performance This Month Photo
GREY HOUSE on Broadway to Play Final Performance This Month

Grey House on Broadway will play its final performance on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

3
Sophia Anne Caruso Joins GREY HOUSE Show & Hell Post-Show Q&A This Week Photo
Sophia Anne Caruso Joins GREY HOUSE 'Show & Hell' Post-Show Q&A This Week

Grey House is inviting audiences to attend the show’s special “Show & Hell” nights at the Lyceum Theatre.  Following select performances, audience members are invited to stay for a post-show conversation to discuss and share thoughts and theories about the play.

4
Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway Photo
Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway

Thrills and chills were abound earlier this week on 45th Street as Grey House, the first show of the 2023/24 Broadway season celebrated its opening night and now the reviews are rolling in! See what the critics had to say below!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Ingrid Michaelson Teases THE NOTEBOOK Musical NewsVideo: Ingrid Michaelson Teases THE NOTEBOOK Musical News
Video: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Cast Performs 'Toxic'Video: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Cast Performs 'Toxic'
Review Roundup: SUMMER STOCK Opens at Goodspeed MusicalsReview Roundup: SUMMER STOCK Opens at Goodspeed Musicals
Ensemble Cast Revealed For THE WIZ Ahead of National Tour and Broadway RunEnsemble Cast Revealed For THE WIZ Ahead of National Tour and Broadway Run

Videos

Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet Video Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet
Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever Video
Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
ALADDIN

Recommended For You