Video: Watch GREY HOUSE's Broadway Backdrop Come to Life

How does the vision of a scenic designer get translated into a Broadway backdrop? For some, it's with the help of Scenic Art Studios- a premiere drop shop located in Newburgh, NY. Below, watch as Scott Pask's design for Grey House is created.

Grey House just concluded its Broadway run at the Lyceum Theatre.

In Grey House, when a couple crashes their car in the mountains, they seek shelter in an isolated cabin. Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what's true—about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder.



