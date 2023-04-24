Video: Watch Favorite Moments from BC/EFA's Easter Bonnet Competition

The long-awaited return of the Easter Bonnet Competition, which is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, begins tonight, Monday, April 24, and continues tomorrow, Tuesday, April 25. The Easter Bonnet Competition, which has been on a pandemic-induced hiatus since April 2019, marks the celebratory conclusion of six weeks of competitive, in-theater fundraising by 42 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring companies.

This year's show will take place at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre, home to Disney's The Lion King. The total amount raised by shows and supporters across the country, winners of top fundraiser and best bonnet design, will be announced Tuesday by Annaleigh Ashford (Sweeney Todd), Jessica Chastain (A Doll's House), Josh Groban (Sweeney Todd) and Lea Michele (Funny Girl).

The Easter Bonnet Competition will be hosted by a cast of this season's favorite performers, including Christian Borle and J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot), Victoria Clark (Kimberly Akimbo) , Micaela Diamond and Ben Platt (Parade), Bongi Duma and Lindiwe Dlamini (The Lion King); Kimberly Marable (Chicago); Stark Sands (& Juliet); Will Swenson (A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical) and the current queens of Broadway's Six, Bella Coppola, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Zoe Jensen, Taylor Imán Jones, Nasia Thomas and Hailee Kaleem Wright. Carolee Carmello (Bad Cinderella), Arian Moayed (A Doll's House) and Brandon Uranowitz (Leopoldstadt) will introduce the judges at Tuesday's performance.

While we await the big reveal of this year's fundraising total, take a trip down memory lane with highlights from past years!

Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen Perform "Found Tonight" - 2018

Joel Grey and Fiddler on the Roof- 2019

Hamilton's Opening Number Homage to Sweeney Todd- 2016

Dear Evan Hansen performs "You Will Be Found"- 2017

Stevie Nicks joins School of Rock - 2016

SpongeBob SquarePants Spoofs Annie with "NYC" - 2018

Cats Spoofs West Side Story's "Jet Song" - 2017

In The Heights Parodies Les Miserables' "One Day More"- 2008

Youngest Jean Valjean Ever in Les Miserables - 2015

Avenue Q Spoofs The Lion King - 2015