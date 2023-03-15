Video: Watch Art Transform the Lives of Kids with Disabilities in EVERYBODY DANCE Documentary

March is Disabilities Awareness Month and Broadway is celebrating with the release of EVERYBODY DANCE- a documentary that dives into the transformative world of art as it empowers and emboldens children with neurological differences and disabilities.

EVERYBODY DANCE follows five kids as they experience the thrill of movement and belonging, in preparing for their dance recital. Share in their struggles and triumphs as they, along with their families and dance teacher, discover the rhythm of inclusivity and acceptance. By dancing, the children shake off isolation and the narrative of not being good enough. The arts are a great equalizer, allowing every child to discover the freedom of true self expression. An inspiring journey of self-discovery, dedication, achievement and yes dance!

"My initial idea for my first film was to see how the determination, dedication and commitment to studying the arts could be applied in everyday life," explained director and producer Dan Watt. "I am a former dancer and dance teacher, and I had a dream about two girls I taught maybe 17 years ago. They happen to have autism - I did not know much about autism so I just taught the class as I always did and realized that nothing had to be changed in my teaching style and method. I did however chat with Fran, their mom, [and learned that] that one of the girls had sensory sensitivity to touch and to not worry about physically adjusting her arms etc. just continue to show her."

The film's theme song, "I Will Make Thunder" is written by Lynne Shankel, produced by Michael Croiter/Yellow Sound Label, and performed by Kimberly Akimbo star Bonnie Milligan. Bonnie isn't the only Broadway artist supporting the film, however...

"Dancing has changed my life. Why would anyone think it could not change EVERY LIFE!" said Jerry Mitchell. "Everybody Dance proves the power of dance and reminds us that dancing is for everyone. The floor has your name on it so get out there and Dance, dance, dance."

"EVERYBODY DANCE has such empathy and insight, and shows not only how important these stories are to the world," added Lorin Lotarro. "But it also shows the joy, confidence and grace that dance can offer."

"The arts are a great equalizer, allowing every child to discover the freedom of true self expression," said Chita Rivera about the film. "An inspirational film of self-discovery, dedication, achievement and yes dance!"

Bebe Neauwirth adds, "Dance is in everybody. It's our response to sound vibrations and a beat, whether we hear them or sense them through touch. Finding ways, and creating a space to help anybody exalt in that primal response, is nothing less than divine."

EVERYBODY DANCE is now available to stream on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, and iTunes. Check out the trailer below!



