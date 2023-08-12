Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE, Performed by the West End Cast

Back to the Future is now running on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre.
Great Scott! Back to the Future has officially arrived on Broadway, opening at the Winter Garden Theatre just last week. Need to know more about the new musical? While you can catch highlights of the Broadway cast in action, there is much more to see from the show's 2021 West End premiere. You can still catch Back to the Future in London, where the seven-time Olivier-nominated musical is running at the Adelphi Theatre.
Catch highlights of many of the show's songs performed by the West End cast below!
