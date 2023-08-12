Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE, Performed by the West End Cast

Great Scott! Back to the Future has officially arrived on Broadway, opening at the Winter Garden Theatre just last week. Need to know more about the new musical? While you can catch highlights of the Broadway cast in action, there is much more to see from the show's 2021 West End premiere. You can still catch Back to the Future in London, where the seven-time Olivier-nominated musical is running at the Adelphi Theatre.

Catch highlights of many of the show's songs performed by the West End cast below!

Overture performed by West End orchestra:

Medley of "It's Only a Matter of Time/Deep Divin'/Johnny B. Goode" performed at the 2022 Olivier Awards:

"Johnny B. Goode" live onstage:

"Gotta Start Somewhere" and "The Power of Love" performed at 2022 West End Live:

"The Power of Love" performed at The Shows Must Go On Live:

"Put Your Mind to It" performed at Comic Relief:

"Something About that Boy", "Put Your Mind to It" and "Back in Time" performed at 2023 West End Live:

"For the Dreamers" official music video: