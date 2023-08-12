Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE, Performed by the West End Cast

Back to the Future is now running on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre.

By: Aug. 12, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Ethan Sl Photo 2 Iglehart, Urie, Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Slater & Fitzgerald Join Cast
Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying! Photo 3 Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/6/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/6/23

Great Scott! Back to the Future has officially arrived on Broadway, opening at the Winter Garden Theatre just last week. Need to know more about the new musical? While you can catch highlights of the Broadway cast in action, there is much more to see from the show's 2021 West End premiere. You can still catch Back to the Future in London, where the seven-time Olivier-nominated musical is running at the Adelphi Theatre.

Catch highlights of many of the show's songs performed by the West End cast below!

Overture performed by West End orchestra:

Medley of "It's Only a Matter of Time/Deep Divin'/Johnny B. Goode" performed at the 2022 Olivier Awards:

"Johnny B. Goode" live onstage:

"Gotta Start Somewhere" and "The Power of Love" performed at 2022 West End Live:

"The Power of Love" performed at The Shows Must Go On Live:

"Put Your Mind to It" performed at Comic Relief:

"Something About that Boy", "Put Your Mind to It" and "Back in Time" performed at 2023 West End Live:

"For the Dreamers" official music video:




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform Only a Matter of Time on GMA3 Photo
Video: Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'Only a Matter of Time' on GMA3

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is officially on Broadway! Below, watch as Casey Likes and the rest of the cast take over Times Square to perform 'It's Only a Matter of Time' on GMA3!

2
Video: Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform The Power of Love and Back In Time on GMA Photo
Video: Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is officially on Broadway! Below, watch as Casey Likes and the rest of the cast take over Times Square to perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back in Time' on GMA.

3
Interview: How BACK TO THE FUTURE Went from Big Screen to Broadway Photo
Interview: How BACK TO THE FUTURE Went from Big Screen to Broadway

Back to the Future is officially on Broadway! Three years after its UK premiere and almost four decades after its big screen debut, the beloved film is now on its way to becoming an equally adored musical. Much of the show's creative team is very familiar with the source material.

4
Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway! Photo
Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway!

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical officially opens on Broadway tonight, Thursday, August 3rd, 2023, at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre. Read reviews for the production!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Back to the Future the Musical Don't Need Roads Long Sleeve Tee Back to the Future the Musical Don't Need Roads Long Sleeve Tee
Back to the Future the Musical Broadway Magnet Back to the Future the Musical Broadway Magnet
Back to the Future the Musical Clock Tower Mug Back to the Future the Musical Clock Tower Mug
Back to the Future the Musical Don't Need Roads Zip Hoodie Back to the Future the Musical Don't Need Roads Zip Hoodie

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates The Launch Of Its First National TourPhotos: MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates The Launch Of Its First National Tour
Taylor Louderman To Host WRITE OUT LOUD Vol. 5 At 54 BelowTaylor Louderman To Host WRITE OUT LOUD Vol. 5 At 54 Below
La MaMa Announces 62nd Season And Expansion Of RADICAL ACCESS INITIATIVELa MaMa Announces 62nd Season And Expansion Of RADICAL ACCESS INITIATIVE
SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony MasterworksSWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks

Videos

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago Video
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night Video
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival Video
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
THE COTTAGE

Recommended For You