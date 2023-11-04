Video: WICKED Alumni Come Out to Celebrate 20 Years of Green (and Pink)

Wicked opened on Broadway 20 years ago on October 30, 2003.

By: Nov. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 1 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Special Guests Jonathan Groff and Darre Photo 2 Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Exclusive Photos: Backstage With Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniv Photo 4 Exclusive: Backstage With Menzel & Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniversary

Wicked Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $112
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch

Since Wicked opened on Broadway in 2003, 25 women have taken the stage as Elphaba, and 19 more have portrayed Glinda- and those figures don't even include the many understudies and standbys who have also covered the beloved roles. Many of those women were on hand Monday night as the show celebrated its 20th anniversary.

"This is our family! We've been years apart, but it doesn't change that they are a part of you and inside your DNA," said Shoshana Bean. "It's very nice to be here together."

"What's so beautiful about this evening is that each one of us is different," added Hannah Corneau. "That is such  a testament to the piece- it's such a special piece that anyone can play these parts with different spirits and souls. I'm amongst them tonight and I feel so honored."

Watch below as we take you to the green carpet to chat with even more alumni, including Eden Espinosa, Mandy Gonzalez, Laura Bell Bundy, Kate Reinders, and many more!






RELATED STORIES

1
Video: The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Cele Photo
Video: The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration

The company of Wicked truly couldn't be happier to be a part of the 20th anniversary cast- a fact they made clear on Monday night's green carpet. In this video, watch as we check in with the full Broadway company!

2
Photos: Inside the Star-Studded After Party For WICKEDs 20th Anniversary Photo
Photos: Inside the Star-Studded After Party For WICKED's 20th Anniversary

Broadway's best gathered to celebrate Wicked's 20 epic years on Broadway on Monday night, a milestone that only three other shows have ever achieved.  BroadwayWorld was there for the big night, as well as the star-studded after party. Check out photos from the party here!

3
Photos: On the Red Carpet at WICKEDs 20th Anniversary Celebration Photo
Photos: On the Red Carpet at WICKED's 20th Anniversary Celebration

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth reunite at the special WICKED 20th Anniversary Celebration. Get a look at the photos of the original Broadway stars on the red carpet!

4
Video: Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet Photo
Video: Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet

Everyone deserves a chance to fly, and the cast and creative team of Wicked has been flying high since the show took flight on Broadway 20 years ago. In this video, watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge checks in with the original company on the red carpet!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Wicked Framed Keyart Keychain Wicked Framed Keyart Keychain
Wicked 20th Anniversary Magnet Wicked 20th Anniversary Magnet
Wicked Unisex Defy Gravity Long Sleeve Tee Wicked Unisex Defy Gravity Long Sleeve Tee
Wicked 20th Defy Gravity Hat Wicked 20th Defy Gravity Hat

From This Author - Red Carpet

BroadwayWorld is taking you out of the audience and onto the carpet to celebrate the biggest events of the season!... Red Carpet">(read more about this author)

Video: The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary CelebrationVideo: The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration
Video: Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green CarpetVideo: Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG!Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG!
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDINGVideo: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

Videos

Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines' Video
Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines'
Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years Video
Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS Video
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SPAMALOT
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You