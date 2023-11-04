Video: WICKED Alumni Come Out to Celebrate 20 Years of Green (and Pink)

Since Wicked opened on Broadway in 2003, 25 women have taken the stage as Elphaba, and 19 more have portrayed Glinda- and those figures don't even include the many understudies and standbys who have also covered the beloved roles. Many of those women were on hand Monday night as the show celebrated its 20th anniversary.

"This is our family! We've been years apart, but it doesn't change that they are a part of you and inside your DNA," said Shoshana Bean. "It's very nice to be here together."

"What's so beautiful about this evening is that each one of us is different," added Hannah Corneau. "That is such a testament to the piece- it's such a special piece that anyone can play these parts with different spirits and souls. I'm amongst them tonight and I feel so honored."

Watch below as we take you to the green carpet to chat with even more alumni, including Eden Espinosa, Mandy Gonzalez, Laura Bell Bundy, Kate Reinders, and many more!