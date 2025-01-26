Video: Timothée Chalamet Performs Bob Dylan Songs on SNL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Timothee Chalamet served as host and musical guest of Saturday Night Live on January 25th, bringing his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown to the SNL stage in a new way.

In his opening monologue, Chalamet told the audience that he would not be performing songs from the film A Complete Unknown, but instead choosing a few of his personal favorites from the Dylan canon. For the first performance, he chose a medley of Bob Dylan's "Outlaw Blues" and "Three Angels"

Later in the show, Chalamet performed another Dylan deep-cut, "Tomorrow Is a Long Time." Watch the performance below.

This was Chalamet's third time hosting SNL and first time as musical guest. Chalamet has received Oscar, SAG, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice Award nominations for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, now in theaters.

In addition to the broadcast on NBC (11:30 p.m. ET/ 8:30 p.m. PT), “SNL” streams live on Peacock. Stream every season of “SNL” now on Peacock.

“SNL” will mark its 50th anniversary with a celebratory weekend culminating in a live primetime broadcast, “SNL50: The Anniversary Special,” on Sunday, Feb. 16.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.