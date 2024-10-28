Video: TikTok Dancer Kim Hale Continues to Pursue Broadway Dreams

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Earlier this year, dancer Kim Hale made her Broadway debut in Chicago. But, she's not ready to put aside her Broadway ambitions just yet.

"I want to audition and book a show because I prepared for it. I was ready when opportunity met preparation, and I got it," Hale told CBS News during a recent segment.

The 56-year-old, who has developed a significant following on TikTok and social media, has had a lifelong dream of performing on Broadway. Hale spent several years in California, working for Tony-Award Award-winning dancer and performer Debbie Allen, and now, she has returned to the Big Apple to give her Broadway dreams another shot.

"The goal is to see what I'm capable of. You have to do the work. You have to be ready. But I believe that if it's meant for me, it will happen. And if it's not, maybe there's something bigger out there," she explains.

Her mantra is "Dreams have no deadlines," which she learned from Tony Award-winning choreographer Jerry Mitchell. Her dream is to book a role in Gypsy, which begins previews in November, but the dancer is open to any opportunity that presents itself. Watch the full interview!

Kim Hale is a dancer, actress and content creator whose credits include the Netflix holiday musical Christmas on the Square, The Penguin, Palm Royale, Spirited and starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. Additionally, she appeared in the National Tour of Applause directed by Gene Saks and choreographed by Ann Reinking, and pre-Broadway workshops of Chicago and Fosse,