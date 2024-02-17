Video: The Queens of SIX Open Up About Their New Broadway Reign

Six is running on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre.

By: Feb. 17, 2024
They're one of a kind, no category! The six women of Broadway's Six have the unusual and awesome distinction of appearing in the mega-hit musical's national tour before transferring together to Broadway.

"You hear about shows that will bring a cast member in from the national tour," said Storm Lever, who plays Anne Boleyn. "The fact that they wanted to bring our entire cast together... it is truly a pinch me moment. It's really validating that we feel this energy on stage, but for the team and the audience to experience that chemistry that can't be replicated. It's really affirming." 

It's no secret that the musical is a cult favorite. "There are a lot of shows in the world. It's not every show that breeds a scream," said Olivia Donalson, who plays Anna of Cleves. "When we get the the stage door, every single time there are screams. It's not to be taken for granted... to feel like the audience is literally there to scream for you."

Watch below as the whole gang (including Donalson, Lever, Khaila Wilcoxon, Jasmine Forsberg, Didi Romero and Gabriela Carrillo) chats about their journey with the show and watch the conversation in full (and even more conversations with your favorite actors of stage and screen) with SAG-AFTRA Foundation.






