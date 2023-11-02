Video: The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration

Wicked opened on Broadway 20 years ago on October 30, 2003.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

The company of Wicked truly couldn't be happier to be a part of the 20th anniversary cast- a fact they made clear on Monday night's green carpet. 

"I've never experienced an audience like we had tonight," said current Elphaba Alyssa Fox. "Tonight was 20 years of fandom, love, and all the people who have ever been a part of the show... so many of them were in the audience tonight. There was that much love behind it."

Below, watch as we take you behind the scenes of the big night after the curtain came down at the Gershwin Theatre. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge chats with Fox, McKenzie Kurtz, Michele Pawk, Jordan Litz, Jake Pedersen, Kimber Elaine Sprawl and more!






