Video: Taron Egerton Reveals His Broadway Dream Roles

In a new interview with Late Night with Seth Meyers, Taron Egerton talked about the wild true story his film Tetris is based on, discusses his childhood obsession with Pokémon and shares his dream roles on Broadway.

Meyers first mentioned that one of Egerton's dream roles is Sweeney Todd, and asked if he would get a chance to catch the new Broadway revival while he's in town. Egerton said that sadly he would not, but he also mentioned one of his other dream roles.

"Little Shop of Horrors is my favorite show," he revealed. "I have a dream of playing Seymour. When I was 17, I played that role, and it's one of my real dream roles."

Taron Egerton is a Welsh actor. He is the recipient of a Golden Globe Award, and has received nominations for a Grammy Award and two British Academy Film Awards. Born in Birkenhead, England, Egerton began acting at age 15 and graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 2012.