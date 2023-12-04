Video: Tamron Hall Surprises Comedian Luenell With CHICAGO Broadway Debut Offer

On today’s edition of “Tamron Hall,” Tamron surprised acclaimed actress and comedian Luenell with a one-night only role in Broadway’s longest running hit musical “Chicago.”

With her career starting in theater and always having the dream to be on Broadway, Luenell exclaimed during the emotional reveal, “I accept! I accept!” when cast member Michael Scirrotto invited Luenell to join their ensemble courtesy of the show’s producers Barry and Fran Weissler.

Luenell will be making her Broadway debut by delivering the introduction announcement that is said at the top of each performance of Chicago at a future performance. Hall previously took on the role in 2016.

Luenell was seen in the 2019 film remake of A Star Is Born. Her first Netflix comedy special, “Chappelle’s Home Team – Luenell: Town Business,” is now streaming. She has also been seen in Coming 2 America, Dolemite Is My Name, Block Party, and more.

“Tamron Hall” is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment. Broadcast from New York City, the show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.

Watch the clip here:

Photo Credit: ABC/Jeff Neira