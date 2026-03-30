Video: TITANIQUE Wishes Céline Dion a Happy Birthday During Curtain Call

Titanique celebrated Céline Dion's birthday with a special curtain call performance! Led by Marla Mindelle as Dion, watch the cast of the new Titanic parody sing "Happy Birthday" to the mother of the ship in a new video!

The production recently made its Broadway debut at the St. James Theatre, where it will officially open on April 12 for a limited engagement through July 12.

Featuring beloved songs like “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” and “To Love You More,” TITANIQUE reimagines the events of Titanic through the perspective of Dion, weaving the pop star’s songs into a comedic retelling of the story of Jack and Rose.

Joining Mindelle, the Broadway cast includes Jim Parsons as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, John Riddle as Cal Hockley, and Layton Williams as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold appear as background vocalists, with Tess Marshall, Brad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman serving as understudies.