Video: TITANIQUE Cast Dances to Ariana Grande's 'Yes, And?'

Titanique runs through June 16, 2024.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

Roundabout's 2024-2025 Season Will Include New Orleans-Style PIRATES OF PENZANCE with Rami Photo 1 Roundabout's 2024-202 Season Will Include Ramin Karimloo, David Hyde Pierce, Daniel Dae Kim and More
Photos: CHICAGO's Ariana Madix Meets the Press Photo 2 Photos: CHICAGO's Ariana Madix Meets the Press
Review Roundup: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Opens On Broadway Photo 3 Review Roundup: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Opens On Broadway
Photos: Stars Turn Out For Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Photo 4 Photos: Stars Turn Out For Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

Video: TITANIQUE Cast Dances to Ariana Grande's 'Yes, And?'

Ariana Grande recently released her new single 'Yes, And?'. The cast of Titanique Off-Broadway performed a dance number to the song! 

Watch below! 

The irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, will now play through June 16, 2024 at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square.
 
All aboard NYC’s must-sea musical comedy! When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off-Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit that that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos.
 
Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical’s co-authors Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix’s “Special”) and Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, Hairspray) as Celine Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022. 
 
Titanique currently stars Jackie Burns in the role of Céline Dion – who will play her final performance on January 28, 2024. Lindsay Heather Pearce (Mean Girls, “Glee”, Wicked) continues as Rose, Michael Williams (Cruel Intentions The Musical) as Jack, Willam (RuPaul’s Drag Race, A Star is Born) as Victor Garber through January 7, Drew Droege (Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, “Search Party”) as Ruth through January 7, Brandon Contreras (Almost Famous, “The Homo Sapien Experience”) as Cal, with Anne Fraser Thomas (Hercules) as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Marcus Antonio as The Iceberg.  Cayleigh Capaldi, Chani Maisonet, Tess Marshall, Garrett Poladian, and Terrence Williams Jr. round out the current acting company.

The original Off-Broadway cast of Titanique featured Ariana Grande's brother, Frankie Grande, as Victor Garber! 


 



RELATED STORIES

1
Jordan Dobson and George Salazar Join Keen Companys GLORY DAYS Benefit Concert Photo
Jordan Dobson and George Salazar Join Keen Company's GLORY DAYS Benefit Concert

Complete casting has been announced for Keen Company's upcoming benefit concert of Glory Days by Nick Blaemire and James Gardiner. Find out who is joining the cast here!

2
Mark Ronson Is Ready For a BARBIE Musical: Im Just Waiting For the Call Photo
Mark Ronson Is Ready For a BARBIE Musical: 'I'm Just Waiting For the Call'

Barbie soundtrack producer Mark Ronson is 'absolutely' ready to bring the hit film to the stage. After 'I'm Just Ken' won the Critics Choice Award for Best Original song, Ronson hopped on to the recent speculation about a musical adaptation, saying that he's 'just waiting for the call.'

3
Photos: Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ana Villafañe Visit BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Photo
Photos: Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ana Villafañe Visit BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ana Villafañe recently saw Atlantic Theater Company’s production of Buena Vista Social Club. Following the performances, the two stars met the cast and crew backstage. Check out photos here!

4
Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring Photo
Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring

BroadwayWorld has learned that the musical adaptation of The Great Gatsby is headed to Broadway this year. The production, led by Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, had its pre-Broadway engagement at the Paper Mill Playhouse in 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Jordan Dobson and George Salazar Join Keen Company's GLORY DAYS Benefit ConcertJordan Dobson and George Salazar Join Keen Company's GLORY DAYS Benefit Concert
Photos: Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ana Villafañe Visit BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUBPhotos: Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ana Villafañe Visit BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB
Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This SpringJeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring
Akihiro Nishino's POUPELLE OF CHIMNEY TOWN Will Receive an Industry Presentation in New YorkAkihiro Nishino's POUPELLE OF CHIMNEY TOWN Will Receive an Industry Presentation in New York

Videos

THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW Video
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced! Video
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You