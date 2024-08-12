Video: Susan Egan and Adam J. Levy Perform Disney Villain Medley

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event this weekend, Broadway and Disney performers Susan Egan and Adam J. Levy took the stage to perform a Disney Villian medley as part of the Disney Princess panel. The two performers have toured with the concert show for the past few years.

The duo alternated between Poor Unfortunate Souls (The Little Mermaid), Be Prepared (The Lion King), Mother Knows Best (Tangled), and Prince Ali Reprise (Aladdin).

Egan originated the role of Belle in Beauty and the Beast on stage in 1994, opposite Terrance Mann's Beast. She is also known for voicing Meg in Hercules (another Disney/Alan Menken project).

Levy's stage credits include Moulin Rouge! on Broadway, along with the national tours of Moulin Rouge! and Waitress.

Disney Princess – The Concert is based on the established touring production Broadway Princess Party®, which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC in 2015.

About Disney Concerts

Disney Concerts is the concert production and licensing division of Disney Music Group, the music arm of The Walt Disney Company. Disney Concerts produces concerts and tours, and licenses Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras and presenters on a worldwide basis. Disney Concerts' concert packages include a variety of formats, such as "live to picture" film concerts and themed instrumental and vocal compilation concerts, and range from instrumental-only symphonic performances to multimedia productions featuring live vocalists and choir. Current titles include the Star Wars Film Concert Series, Toy Story, Aladdin, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Disney Princess – The Concert, Coco, The Lion King, Up and The Nightmare Before Christmas, which in 2019 accounted for over 900 performances in many of the world's top concert venues.