Video: Stephen Schwartz Can't Wait to Deliver Us THE PRINCE OF EGYPT on the Big Screen

Many nights we've prayed... and on December 5, the miracle will happen! The West End sensation, The Prince of Egypt: The Musical, is set to be released by niversal Pictures Home Entertainment on leading digital platforms from December 5, following its early arrival on BroadwayHD, where you can still stream it exclusively now!

Filmed live at the West End's Dominion Theatre, London, the show features a cast and orchestra of 60 performers, making it one of the biggest musicals ever staged. The Prince of Egypt: The Musical is a must-see for all fans of musical theatre.

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever. Filmed live in London, this spectacular stage show comes to digital platforms for the first time, giving fans the opportunity to experience the show from their living rooms.

The multi-Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer behind the musical is Stephen Schwartz.

"I thought it was a great production in London. We had COVID struggles, but we managed to get our year-long run in that we planned. I was very pleased that at the end of that time, Universal decided to preserve it on video so that people who weren't able to get to London [can now see it]," Schwartz told Richard Ridge. "I think they did a beautiful job of capturing it and I'm really pleased to have it out there."

find out more about how to stream The Prince of Egypt at: theprinceofegyptmusicalfilm.com