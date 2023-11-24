Video: Stephen Schwartz Can't Wait to Deliver Us THE PRINCE OF EGYPT on the Big Screen

The Prince of Egypt is available to stream beginning December 5, 2023.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 2 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Photo 3 Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 4 Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Click Here for More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Many nights we've prayed... and on December 5, the miracle will happen! The West End sensation, The Prince of Egypt: The Musical, is set to be released by niversal Pictures Home Entertainment on leading digital platforms from December 5, following its early arrival on BroadwayHD, where you can still stream it exclusively now!

Filmed live at the West End's Dominion Theatre, London, the show features a cast and orchestra of 60 performers, making it one of the biggest musicals ever staged. The Prince of Egypt: The Musical is a must-see for all fans of musical theatre. 

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever. Filmed live in London, this spectacular stage show comes to digital platforms for the first time, giving fans the opportunity to experience the show from their living rooms.

The multi-Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer behind the musical is Stephen Schwartz.

"I thought it was a great production in London. We had COVID struggles, but we managed to get our year-long run in that we planned. I was very pleased that at the end of that time, Universal decided to preserve it on video so that people who weren't able to get to London [can now see it]," Schwartz told Richard Ridge. "I think they did a beautiful job of capturing it and I'm really pleased to have it out there."

Watch the full interview below and find out more about how to stream The Prince of Egypt at: theprinceofegyptmusicalfilm.com  





RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo
Video: Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

How did they get to be here...? Well, 42 years ago today, on November 16, 1981, Lonny Price and Jim Walton took the stage at the Alvin Theatre. In this video, watch as Lonny Price and Jim Walton reminisce about the original production of Merrily We Roll Along!

2
Video: Michael Urie WILL Succeed on Broadway in SPAMALOT Photo
Video: Michael Urie WILL Succeed on Broadway in SPAMALOT

In this video, watch as Richard Ridge check in with Michael Urie, who plays Sir Robin in Spamalot on Broadway!

3
Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Photo
Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen

In this video, watch as Titanic The Musical director Thom Southerland and BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge chat about bringing Titanic to the big screen.

4
Exclusive: David Rockwell Gives a Tour of Perelman Performing Arts Center Photo
Exclusive: David Rockwell Gives a Tour of Perelman Performing Arts Center

Discover the secrets behind the stunning architecture and design of PAC NYC as renowned designer David Rockwell takes BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on a tour.

From This Author - Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

Richard Ridge is the lead correspondent for BroadwayWorld, where he is the host of "Backstage with Richard Ridge." His guests have included Chita Rivera, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban... Backstage Live with Richard Ridge">(read more about this author)

Video: Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONGVideo: Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Video: Michael Urie WILL Succeed on Broadway in SPAMALOTVideo: Michael Urie WILL Succeed on Broadway in SPAMALOT
Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big ScreenVideo: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen
Video: Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONGVideo: Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Videos

Get a Taste of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Video
Get a Taste of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
& JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Video
& JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Video
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
I NEED THAT
THE LION KING
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You