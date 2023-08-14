Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN

The Shark is Broken will run at the Golden Theatre for a strictly limited 16-week engagement.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Ethan Sl Photo 1 Iglehart, Urie, Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Slater & Fitzgerald Join Cast
Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying! Photo 2 Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying!
Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away Photo 3 Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/6/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/6/23

Just last week, the best of Broadway gathered at the Golden Theatre to celebrate opening night of The Shark Is Broken on Broadway!

THE SHARK IS BROKEN stars two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) as Richard DreyfussColin Donnell (Anything Goes, “Chicago Med”) as Roy Scheider, and Ian Shaw who is making his Broadway debut portraying his father Robert Shaw, who played “Quint” in JAWS.  Co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, this new Olivier Award-nominated comedy imagines what happened on board “The Orca” when the cameras stopped rolling during the filming of Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster, JAWS. 

In the video below, watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge takes you to the red carpet to chat with some of the evening's celebrity guests, including Al Roker, Patti Murin, Christian Slater, Nikki M. James, James Monroe Iglehart, Orfeh, and more!






RELATED STORIES

1
Video: The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night Photo
Video: The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night

Last night, The Shark Is Broken officially opened at the Golden Theatre! Check out video from the red carpet as BroadwayWorld takes you inside opening night!

2
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Photo
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN

On Thursday night, the best of Broadway was at the Golden Theatre to celebrate opening night of The Shark Is Broken.We're taking you inside opening night in this video!

3
Shop THE SHARK IS BROKEN Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo
Shop THE SHARK IS BROKEN Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Shop merch and souvenirs from The Shark is Broken in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!

4
Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying! Photo
Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying!

THE SHARK IS BROKEN officially opens tonight at Broadway's Golden Theatre for a strictly limited 16-week engagement. Read the reviews!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

The Shark is Broken Logo Water Bottle The Shark is Broken Logo Water Bottle
Shark is Broken Logo Shark Bite Magnet Shark is Broken Logo Shark Bite Magnet
The Shark is Broken Logo Hat The Shark is Broken Logo Hat
The Shark is Broken Logo Raglan Tee The Shark is Broken Logo Raglan Tee

From This Author - Red Carpet

BroadwayWorld is taking you out of the audience and onto the carpet to celebrate the biggest events of the season!... (read more about this author)

Video: Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala OpeningVideo: Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening
Video: Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGEVideo: Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVEVideo: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy AwardsVideo: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards

Videos

Video: Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video Video: Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Video
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago Video
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
WICKED

Recommended For You