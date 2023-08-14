Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN

Just last week, the best of Broadway gathered at the Golden Theatre to celebrate opening night of The Shark Is Broken on Broadway!

THE SHARK IS BROKEN stars two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) as Richard Dreyfuss, Colin Donnell (Anything Goes, “Chicago Med”) as Roy Scheider, and Ian Shaw who is making his Broadway debut portraying his father Robert Shaw, who played “Quint” in JAWS. Co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, this new Olivier Award-nominated comedy imagines what happened on board “The Orca” when the cameras stopped rolling during the filming of Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster, JAWS.

In the video below, watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge takes you to the red carpet to chat with some of the evening's celebrity guests, including Al Roker, Patti Murin, Christian Slater, Nikki M. James, James Monroe Iglehart, Orfeh, and more!