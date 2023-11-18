Cynthia Nixon Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN Ahead of Closing Weekend

THE SHARK IS BROKEN will play its final performance on Sunday, November 19 after playing 116 performances on Broadway.

By: Nov. 18, 2023

On Thursday, November 16, ahead of THE SHARK IS BROKEN’s final weekend on Broadway at the Golden Theatre, Cynthia Nixon (The Gilded Age, And Just Like That…, Sex and the City), stopped by to see the splash-hit! After the show, she met the cast and posed for a photo.

THE SHARK IS BROKEN will play its final performance on Sunday, November 19 after playing 116 performances on Broadway.

The production stars Alex Brightman as Richard Dreyfuss, Colin Donnell as Roy Scheider, and Ian Shaw portraying his father Robert Shaw, who played “Quint” in JAWS.
 
Co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, The Shark Is Broken is the Olivier Award-nominated comedy that imagines what happened on board “The Orca” when the cameras stopped rolling during the filming of Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster, JAWS.




