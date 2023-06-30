Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards

Awards for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor were presented to Lauren A. Marchand and Langston Lee.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney & Boniello Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Photo 2 Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney Boniello Join RENT Concert
Lauren A. Marchand and Langston Lee Win Top Prizes At The 2023 Jimmy Awards! Photo 3 Winners Announced For the 2023 Jimmy Awards!
Video: Get A First Look At The 2023 Jimmy Awards Opening Number Featuring Tunes From KIMBE Photo 4 Video: Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number!

Click Here for More on Jimmy Awards

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards were just presented in front of a sold-out audience at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway.  View a full list of finalists here.

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards®, better known as the Jimmy Awards®, is a coast-to-coast celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance. The 2023 Jimmy Awards featured 96 nominees from 48 regional awards programs making their debuts on a Broadway stage. During this unforgettable talent showcase, a panel of judges selected two students to receive the coveted awards of Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

"I've been lucky enough to be asked to be a part of [The Jimmy Awards] for 14 years now and it's thrilling," said judge Bernard Telsey. "It's not about finding tomorrow's Broadway star... which, God knows, we do find, but it's really about seeing the talent of these high school kids and their energy and their want. It's so beautiful to watch and to try to help open the window for them."

2013 finalist Eva Noblezada remebers her time at the Jimmy Aards well. "I remember being so nervous and so desperate to please," she explained. "But there was a huge, overwhelming emotion of 'This is our moment!' It's really a collective celebration of passion for the arts starting at such a young age."

Below watch as more judges, alumni, and fans hit the red carpet before the big show!





RELATED STORIES

1
Interview: Meet the 2023 Jimmy Awards Winners- Langston Lee & Lauren A. Marchand Photo
Interview: Meet the 2023 Jimmy Awards Winners- Langston Lee & Lauren A. Marchand

On Monday night, Lauren A. Marchand and Langston Lee's lives changed forever when they were announced the winners of the the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards.BroadwayWorld checks in with the pair following their big wins!

2
VIDEO: Watch Highlights from the 2023 Jimmy Awards Photo
VIDEO: Watch Highlights from the 2023 Jimmy Awards

The most talented teenagers from across the country took the stage at the Minskoff Thetare for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards, hosted by Corbin Bleu. Check out video highlights from the big night!

3
Winners Announced For the 2023 Jimmy Awards! Photo
Winners Announced For the 2023 Jimmy Awards!

Earlier tonight, the most talented teenagers from across the country took the stage at the Minskoff Theatre for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards, hosted by Corbin Bleu. Check out who won!

4
Video: Watch 96 High Schoolers Get Ready for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards Photo
Video: Watch 96 High Schoolers Get Ready for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards

The Jimmy Awards are back! Tonight, June 26, 2023, Corbin Bleu returns to host high school theatre's biggest night. In this video, watch as we go inside rehearsals with all 96 nominees!

From This Author - Red Carpet

BroadwayWorld is taking you out of the audience and onto the carpet to celebrate the biggest events of the season!... (read more about this author)

Video: Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIMEVideo: Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Video: On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle AwardsVideo: On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Gather on the Red Carpet at the 2023 Chita Rivera AwardsVideo: Broadway's Best Dancers Gather on the Red Carpet at the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for NEW YORK, NEW YORKVideo: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for NEW YORK, NEW YORK

Videos

Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS Video
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PETER PAN GOES WRONG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You