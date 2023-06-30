Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards were just presented in front of a sold-out audience at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway. View a full list of finalists here.

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards®, better known as the Jimmy Awards®, is a coast-to-coast celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance. The 2023 Jimmy Awards featured 96 nominees from 48 regional awards programs making their debuts on a Broadway stage. During this unforgettable talent showcase, a panel of judges selected two students to receive the coveted awards of Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

"I've been lucky enough to be asked to be a part of [The Jimmy Awards] for 14 years now and it's thrilling," said judge Bernard Telsey. "It's not about finding tomorrow's Broadway star... which, God knows, we do find, but it's really about seeing the talent of these high school kids and their energy and their want. It's so beautiful to watch and to try to help open the window for them."

2013 finalist Eva Noblezada remebers her time at the Jimmy Aards well. "I remember being so nervous and so desperate to please," she explained. "But there was a huge, overwhelming emotion of 'This is our moment!' It's really a collective celebration of passion for the arts starting at such a young age."

Below watch as more judges, alumni, and fans hit the red carpet before the big show!