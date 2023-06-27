Photos: Go Inside The 2023 JIMMY AWARDS At The Minskoff Theatre

The winners of the 14th annual Jimmy Awards announced last night, June 26, 2023, in front of a sold-out audience at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway. Go inside the ceremony with photos below!

The coveted Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor were presented to Lauren A. Marchand, The Roger Rees Award (New York, NY) and Langston Lee, Heller Awards for Young Artists (Austin, TX). Both winners were each presented with a check for the amount of $25,000 to further their education.

The ceremony, hosted by Corbin Bleu was also live streamed and will remain available for viewing for the next 72 hours – through Thursday, June 29, 2023 – at www.jimmyawards.com. An alternate stream that includes ASL interpretation and closed captioning is also available.

The Jimmy Awards has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships to date. This year, a total of 20 awards and scholarships were presented to participants.

Six finalists each received a $3,000 scholarship toward their future education:

● Samia Posadas, The Monte Awards (Tucson, AZ)

● Omar Andre Real, The Lucie Arnaz Awards (Palm Springs, CA)

● Corbin Drew Ross, Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards (Dallas, TX)

● Maya Sharma, Kravis Center Dream Awards (West Palm Beach, FL)

● Christian Strong, CAPA Marquee Awards (Columbus, OH)

● Anna Wright, St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards (St. Louis, MO)

Additional awards winners each received a $2,000 scholarship:

Best Dancer, presented by MJ The Musical, for excellence in dance and movement

● Sophi Keller, Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards (Logan, UT)

Rising Star, presented by The John Gore Organization, for impressive advancement during the Jimmy Awards program

● Gage Williams, St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards (St. Louis, MO)

Best Performance in an Ensemble, presented by The Shubert Organization, for outstanding collaboration during the Jimmy Awards program

● Samantha A. Nelson, Applause Awards (Orlando, FL)

Spirit of the Jimmys, presented by Thomas Schumacher & Disney Theatrical Group, for embodying the spirit of this musical theatre celebration

● Omar Andre Real, The Lucie Arnaz Awards (Palm Springs, CA)

Semifinalist Scholarships, co-presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment:

● Croix Baker, Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards (Des Moines, IA)

● Steven Dao, Nebraska High School Theater Academy (Omaha, NE)

● Jackson Manning, Philadelphia Independence Awards (Philadelphia, PA)

● Carly Mikula, The Jerry Awards (Madison, WI)

● Mia Nelson, Spotlight Education (Minneapolis, MN)

● Annie Sardouk, Broadway Star of the Future (Tampa, FL)

● Ayden Weinstein, The Kenny Awards (Buffalo, NY)

● Makenzie Woolridge, Tommy Tune Awards (Houston, TX)

The INSPIRING TEACHER AWARD, presented by WELLS FARGO, was presented to Vanessa Lock Gelinas of Oakton High School (Vienna, Virginia) for her role in providing valuable guidance and encouragement for her student who excelled during last year’s Jimmy Awards.

Jimmy Awards alumni Eva Noblezada (Hadestown) and McKenzie Kurtz (Wicked) returned to the Minskoff stage to present the Week-in-Review video and the Tribute to Touring Broadway number, respectively.

Andrew Barth Feldman, 2018 Jimmy Award winner, introduced the Musicals Group number which featured a medley of songs from Broadway musicals inspired by Shakespeare. The INSPIRING TEACHER AWARD, presented by WELLS FARGO, was announced by Elijah Rhea Johnson and Antoine L. Smith, currently starring in MJ The Musical.

Judges for the 2023 Jimmy Awards included Tony Award®-winning producers, award-winning casting experts, and industry leaders. Khady Kamara, Joe Machota, Alecia Parker, T. Oliver Reid, Tara Rubin, Nick Scandalios, Thomas Schumacher, Bernie Telsey, and Sergio Trujillo selected the evening’s winners. Preliminary judges who evaluated and cast the nominees into performance groups included Kristian Charbonier, Stephanie Klapper, Kevin Metzger-Timson, Dale Mott, and Seth Sklar-Heyn.

The annual talent showcase featured all 96 nominees performing on a Broadway stage following an amazing week in New York City where rehearsals and private coaching took place at The Juilliard School. The industry coaches who mentored the nominees included: Jenni Barber, Max Chernin, Maryann Hu, Adam Kantor, Telly Leung, Howard McGillin, and Desi Oakley.

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards®, better known as the Jimmy Awards®, is a coast-to-coast celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance. The 2023 Jimmy Awards featured 96 nominees from 48 regional awards programs making their debuts on a Broadway stage. During this unforgettable talent showcase, a panel of judges selected two students to receive the coveted awards of Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron