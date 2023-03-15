Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at A DOLL'S HOUSE Opening Night

A Doll's House is running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre.

Mar. 15, 2023  

The best of Broadway gathered at the Hudson Theatre last week to celebrate the first opening of Spring 2023- A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain.

A Doll's House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now, nearly a century-and-a-half later, Tony Award nominee Lloyd and acclaimed playwright Amy Herzog make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theater. One of the most acclaimed actors of her generation, Jessica Chastain inhabits one of the theater's most iconic roles, re-energizing the play for a whole new generation.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and we are bringing you interviews from the red carpet with Ellen Burstyn, Bradley Whitford, Camryn Manheim and more!






Related Stories
Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at A DOLLS HOUSE Photo
Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at A DOLL'S HOUSE
Check out photos from the red carpet at A Doll's House on Broadway!
Shop A DOLLS HOUSE in BroadwayWorlds Theatre Shop Photo
Shop A DOLL'S HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Take a look at official merchandise from A Doll's House in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Take the production home with you with souvenirs and apparel.
Video: Jessica Chastain & Company Celebrate Opening Night of A DOLLS HOUSE Photo
Video: Jessica Chastain & Company Celebrate Opening Night of A DOLL'S HOUSE
The best of Broadway gathered at the Hudson Theatre last night to celebrate the first opening of Spring- A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and we are taking you behind the scenes in this video.
Photos: On the Red Carpet with Jessica Chastain and the Cast of A DOLLS HOUSE Photo
Photos: On the Red Carpet with Jessica Chastain and the Cast of A DOLL'S HOUSE
Last night was a big night on Broadway as A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain, opened at the Hudson Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of the company as they walk the red carpet to celebrate!

From This Author - Red Carpet

BroadwayWorld is taking you out of the audience and onto the carpet to celebrate the biggest events of the season!

... (read more about this author)

Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red CarpetPhotos: Dylan Mulvaney, Tom Daley, J. Harrison Ghee, and More Walk the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala Red Carpet
March 4, 2023

On Friday, March 3rd, PFLAG celebrated 50 years of leading with love at a spectacular gala event in the city where it all started. The iconic organization—best known for supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people, parents, families and allies—was founded in March 1973. Fifty years later celebrity performers, presenters, and honorees joined PFLAG leaders, allies, advocates, and corporate leaders to celebrate PFLAG’s historic impact. Check out the red carpet photos here!
Video: On the Red Carpet for the 66th Annual Obie AwardsVideo: On the Red Carpet for the 66th Annual Obie Awards
March 3, 2023

Watch video from the red carpet at the 66th Annual Obie Awards!
Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZYVideo: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY
December 22, 2022

Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy has at last arrived on Broadway. BroadwayWorld is taking you to the red carpet in this video!
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE COLLABORATIONVideo: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE COLLABORATION
December 20, 2022

Tune in tonight at 5:45pm for video coverage from the opening night red carpet for MTC's The Collaboration. The Collaboration, written by Anthony McCarten and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, stars Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope.
Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of OHIO STATE MURDERSVideo: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of OHIO STATE MURDERS
December 12, 2022

BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet for opening night of Ohio State Murders, which is running on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre. In this video, watch as we take you inside the big night!
share