Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at A DOLL'S HOUSE Opening Night

The best of Broadway gathered at the Hudson Theatre last week to celebrate the first opening of Spring 2023- A Doll's House, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain.

A Doll's House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now, nearly a century-and-a-half later, Tony Award nominee Lloyd and acclaimed playwright Amy Herzog make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theater. One of the most acclaimed actors of her generation, Jessica Chastain inhabits one of the theater's most iconic roles, re-energizing the play for a whole new generation.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and we are bringing you interviews from the red carpet with Ellen Burstyn, Bradley Whitford, Camryn Manheim and more!