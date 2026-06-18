Video: Watch 'One Upon A December' from ANASTASIA at La Mirada Theatre
ANASTASIA The Musical will run at La Mirada Theatre through June 28, 2026.
Watch "One Upon A December" from Anastasia at La Mirada Theatre. The video features Lena Ceja as Anya, along with Dillon Klena as Dmitry, a role originally originated on Broadway by his brother, Derek Klena. ANASTASIA The Musical will run at La Mirada Theatre through June 28, 2026.
ANASTASIA concludes La Mirada Theatre’s 2025–2026 season, including a full cast and creative team led by director and choreographer Parker Esse.
The musical, with a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, follows Anya, a young woman seeking to uncover her past as she travels from imperial Russia to 1920s Paris. Along the way, she joins forces with Dmitry and Vlad while evading a Soviet officer determined to stop her.
The cast also features Peyton Crim as Vladimir “Vlad” Popov, Richard Bermudez as Gleb Vaganov, Sarah Wolter as Countess Lily Malevsky-Malevitch, Suzanna Guzmán as Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna Romanov, and Annabelle Bergold and Elayne Cowden alternating as Young Anastasia/Alexei. The ensemble will feature Sofia Aniceto, Tucker Knowlton Boyes, Wes Dameron, Lauren Decierdo, Michael Deni, Christopher Ho, Anton Harrison LaMon, Tayler Mettra, Shanon Mari Mills, Natalie Palmgren, Rasha Willes-Samaha, Kyle Vaughn, and Toni White, with Michael Laverde and Sabrina Marielle serving as swings.
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