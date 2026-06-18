Video: Watch 'One Upon A December' from ANASTASIA at La Mirada Theatre





Watch "One Upon A December" from Anastasia at La Mirada Theatre. The video features Lena Ceja as Anya, along with Dillon Klena as Dmitry, a role originally originated on Broadway by his brother, Derek Klena. ANASTASIA The Musical will run at La Mirada Theatre through June 28, 2026.

ANASTASIA concludes La Mirada Theatre’s 2025–2026 season, including a full cast and creative team led by director and choreographer Parker Esse.

The musical, with a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, follows Anya, a young woman seeking to uncover her past as she travels from imperial Russia to 1920s Paris. Along the way, she joins forces with Dmitry and Vlad while evading a Soviet officer determined to stop her.