Video: Angel Blue sings Whitney Houston's 'I Have Nothing' at 54 Below!





See a highlight from Grammy-winning opera star Angel Blue's May 23 show at 54 Below. Blue was a recent lead in Tony Award®-winning director Michael Mayer’s Metropolitan Opera production of Aida. In Angel Blue: Reimagined at 54 Below, the star took the stage in a bold new way, sharing her personal journey of love, rejection, frustration, anger, and joy. The evening featured an eclectic mix of Broadway favorites, reimagined heavy metal anthems, beloved Disney classics, and her own original compositions. With powerful vocals, heartfelt storytelling, and musical direction by Cris Frisco, Angel broke boundaries between opera and popular music. Her performance invited audiences into a deeply personal and genre-defying celebration of resilience and artistry.

Blue has emerged in recent seasons as one of the most influential sopranos before the public today. While singing and performing is what Ms. Blue is known for, it is her genuine friendly and kind disposition that leaves a lasting impression on those who meet her. The two-time Grammy Award winner, 2020 Beverly Sills Award recipient, and 2022 Richard Tucker Award winner is celebrated worldwide for her honeyed soprano and affecting deliveries of many of the most beloved roles in the operatic repertory, such as the title roles in Aida and Tosca, Violetta in La Traviata, Bess in Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, Mimì in La bohème, and Liu in Turandot.

See the star singing Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing."

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View upcoming shows and purchase tickets on their website at 54Below.org/calendar