Video: Sara Bareilles Performs 'Love Song' from Kennedy Center Concert

In a new clip from Sara Bareilles's Kennedy Center concert, the Tony-winner and multi-hyphenate performs a rendition of her Grammy-nominated Song of the Year “Love Song” accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra to the Kennedy Center’s sold-out Concert Hall.

During the career retrospective concert, which aired on New Year's Eve, Bareilles journeys through her life and career as an artist, sharing emotional and oftentimes comedic stories of experiences that shaped her path. The program is now available to watch on PBS.

From her early hits to new unreleased songs, this extended episode of Next at the Kennedy Center is packed with music performed live with the National Symphony Orchestra, Rufus Wainwright, Emily King, David Ryan Harris, and features appearances from Ben Folds, Madison Cunningham, and Renée Elise Goldsberry and is conducted by Steven Reineke.

From her first smash hit "Love Song" to her Broadway songwriting and later performing debut with the musical "Waitress," Bareilles' amazing artistry has been recognized with multiple Grammy and Tony awards and nominations.