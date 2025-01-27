Video: Sara Bareilles Debuts New Song 'Salt Then Sour Then Sweet' at Sundance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This past weekend, Sara Bareilles surprised Sundance audiences by performing the new song "Salt Then Sour Then Sweet," co-written by Brandi Carlile and Andrea Gibson for the documentary Come See Me in the Good Light.

Bareilles is an executive producer on the film which follows two poet lovers (Gibson and Megan Falley) as they embark on a journey amid the difficulty of a harrowing diagnosis. Directed by Ryan White, the movie made its premiere on January 25 at the Sundance Film Festival.

At the #Sundance Institute gala tonight Sara Bareilles closed the show with a world premiere performance of “Salt Then Sour Then Sweet.” The track is featured in the doc Come See Me in the Good Light, a fest selection, and she wrote it with Andrea Gibson and thee Brandi Carlile.… pic.twitter.com/KhlaDezgkH — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 25, 2025

The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner was on site to capture Bareilles' performance of the new song from the evening Gala, which she paired with She Used to Be Mine from Waitress. Watch the performance of both songs here.

Sara Bareilles wrote and appeared in the Broadway musical Waitress, which was nominated for Best Original Score at the Tony Awards. She also contributed to SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical and appeared in the 2022 revival of Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods as the Baker's Wife. She is currently writing a new musical based on The Interestings by Meg Wolitzer.

Photo Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock.