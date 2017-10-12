Video Roundup: Why We Can't Wait for A CHRISTMAS STORY: LIVE!

We were so excited to hear this week's news that A CHRISTMAS STORY: LIVE has found its Ralphie in 11 year old Andy Walken from Seattle, WA. There's so much Christmas spirit in the air that we cannot wait for A CHRISTMAS STORY: LIVE to air on Sunday December 17 at 7pm on Fox!

As we wait (impatiently) for December 17th, BWW takes a look at some of our favorite moments from the original A CHRISTMAS STORY movie, the Broadway production and some of our favorite moments from the future cast!

Finding Ralphie - Andy Finds Out He's Ralphie!

This video is so cute we cannot contain our excitement! Watch the moment when 11 year old Andy finds out he is going to be playing Ralphie on national television. Walken is so adorable and well spoken he must take care not to "shoot his eye out" with the Red Ryder Carbine Action BB Gun!

A CHRISTMAS STORY Tony Award Performance

Check out this amazing performance from the cast of A CHRISTMAS STORY at the 2013 Tony Awards, including an amazing tap dancing child and a wonderful ensemble number. Bonus clip of Neil Patrick Harris making out with the dog from ANNIE while introducing the performance.

A CHRISTMAS STORY Movie - 'I Double-Dog Dare You!'

Arguably one of the most iconic scenes from a Christmas movie, this scene is so funny we are hoping it makes it into the live telecast. Check out the moment below and make sure to never put your tongue on a frozen pole.

A CHRISTMAS STORY Movie: Bunny Pajamas

Costume design is always amazing during live television musical and we cannot wait to see how these iconic pink bunny PJ's look in HD! Check out Ralphie's Christmas morning reveal!



Pasek and Paul: "Red Ryder Carbine Action BB Gun" Explained

In this clip, a young Benj Pasek and Justin Paul premiere their song "Red Ryder Carbine Action BB Gun" from their Tony-nominated A CHRISTMAS STORY score. Pasek takes the reigns, singing like a child, while Paul bangs out the tune on the piano. We cannot wait to hear these songs we know and love as well as the new songs that the Oscar-winning duo is writing exclusively for the telecast!

Maya Rudolph: National Anthem Impressions

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE'S Maya Rudolph has been previously announced to take on the role of Ralphie's Mother and we cannot wait to see her performance! During her speech at Tulane University's commencement, the funny lady took the moment to impersonate Beyoncé and others while singing the National Anthem. Watch the clip below to get a taste of what she has to offer A CHRISTMAS STORY!

Matthew Broderick: HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING

Matthew Broderick will be taking on the role of the narrator in A CHRISTMAS STORY. With a voice like his, we know we will be satisfied! Watch this clip from the 1995 Tony Awards, in which he performs "Brotherhood of Man" from his Tony-winning turn in HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING. We're sure he'll bring this same energy to the narrator!

What are you most excited for in FOX's A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE? Tell us below!

Photo Credit: A CHRISTMAS STORY: LIVE Official Twitter Page

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles