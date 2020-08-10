Video Roundup: MEAN GIRLS Fans Create Parodies, Animatics, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on MEAN GIRLS

Mean Girls has a great fanbase, from wearing pink on Wednesdays, to creating super fetch fan videos! Fans from all over have taken to YouTube to post parody songs, animatics, and more!

Some of the parodies are based on Disney movies, or feature other musicals such as The Book of Mormon and Hamilton. Check out some of our favorites below!

Mean Girls opened April 8, 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre, where it played 804 performances until the Broadway shutdown on March 15.

Nobody Does Mean Like Me (parody)

This isn't necessarily a fan-made video, but it is a parody nonetheless! This song features music by Santino Fontana and lyrics by Kate Wetherhead. It was performed at Feinstein's/54 Below by Marla Mindelle with Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Kate Wetherhead and Julie Foldesi.

Mean Girls in a Nutshell (fan video)

This video is a fun little basic rundown of what happens in the show, featuring original artwork by this fan, who goes by Star-storm Animations on YouTube!

World Burn (Hamilton Style)

Written and performed by Whitney Avalon, this features the lyrics to World Burn, done in the style of Burn from Hamilton. Avalon even dons the Eliza 'Burn' dress!

Hello! (Book of Mormon/Mean Girls parody)

Cara Rose created this awesome version of Hello! from The Book of Mormon, with a Mean Girls twist! Oh, and they even performed all of the parts themself!

Mean Girls full musical animatic

This awesome animatic mashup was created by JunoTaylorTheTrans on YouTube. They pulled together existing animatics from around the web, and created one big video featuring all of the show's songs!

Where Do You Belong? (parody)

This fun quarantine-inspired parody was created by Cameron Jordan, who teamed up with a friend for the performance!

The Princess Burn Book (Disney/Mean Girls parody)

In this Mean Girls/Disney Princess parody, created by Rob Manion, "Aurora, Rapunzel and Queen Elsa have just found their old burn book and dish the dirt on all your favorite Disney Princesses."

Someone Gets Hurt animatic

ChloeCanary created this awesome pink-inspired animatic to Someone Gets Hurt, featuring their own original art!

Meet the Plastics (parody)

YouTube user UnusableAir created a cover of Meet The Plastics, featuring some slightly altered lyrics!

World Burn animatic

This fun and colorful animatic features all original artwork by ohitscosmo on YouTube!

From the mind of Tina Fey, Mean Girls is a ferociously funny musical about the wild dangers of high school. From an award-winning creative team, including book-writer Fey, director Casey Nicholaw, composer Jeff Richmond, lyricist Nell Benjamin, experience the iconic humor in a new, unimaginable way.



Cady Heron may have grown up in African, but nothing prepared her for the vicious predators of her high school hallways. By taking on Regina George, the queen bee of the terrifying clique known as The Plastics, Cady learns that being popular is not the same as being loved.



MEAN GIRLS gets to the hilarious heart of what it means to be a true friend, a worthy nemesis, and above all, a human being.

