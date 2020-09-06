Video Roundup: LES MISERABLES Fans Create Hilarious Parodies About Politics, the Pandemic, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on LES MISERABLES

Watch hilarious videos about the current health crisis, politics, and more.

As one of the longest-running and most well-known musicals, Les Miserables lends itself well to fan-made videos and content.

With iconic songs such as I Dreamed a Dream, One Day More, and Bring Him Home, it's easy to imagine how just about any topic can easily fit into these tunes, including the current health crisis, politics, and more.

Today, we're rounding up 10 of our favorite Les Miserables parodies on YouTube. Check them all out below!

will.i.am 'Scream and Shout' Parody

YouTube user teddiefilms describes this video as "The story of Les Miserables condensed into a Will.I.Am and Britney Spears dance track. Turns out this is actually possible. Valjean grooves, Enjolras moves, and Fantine gets sassy. Victor Hugo would be proud...errr...maybe."

A Les Miserables Parody

This parody is the story of "John Brownjean" going through his academic career of high school, college, and grad school. It was posted to YouTube by Justin Mertes.

One Day More Corona Parody

So many people are using the pandemic as great creative inspiration for some hilarious parodies. This one was conceived and created by Matthew and Emily Woolever.

Sesame Street: Les Mousserables

You may have seen this one going around social media a few years ago. Even Sesame Street's creators love Les Mis!

Google Translate Sings: "One Day More"

This is a hilarious trend that was popular on YouTube and social media a few years ago. The idea is to put a song's lyrics through a few rounds of Google Translate, then translate back to English and see what you get. The results are hilarious!

Les Mis in 3 Minutes

Created by Christina Wolfgram, this hilarious video sums up, and pokes fun at, Les Mis in the best way!

'Keep Them Home (Betsy DeVos v. CNN's Dana Bash)'

Here's another relevant one for the times. Chris Mann has taken the iconic song "Bring Him Home" and made it about keeping schools closed amidst the health crisis.

I Dreamed a Dream Before COVID-19: A Les Mis Parody

Camee Faulk took on this well-known Les Mis tune, and put her own COVID twist on it.

Politicians Sing 'One Day More'

YouTube user HerBunk has made this hilarious video, featuring Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Barack and Michelle and several other politicians singing "One Day More"!

"One Test More" - Engineering Musical Flashmob

Students at the University of Toronto took part in this flashmob to helps relieve the stress during an exam for the incoming first-year students!

Related Articles