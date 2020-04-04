Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Video Roundup: Catch Up on Andrew Barth Feldman's Broadway Jackbox Series - Featuring Alex Brightman, Rob McClure, Patti Murin, Matt Doyle, and More!
While stuck inside, Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman has rounded up some of his friends for a livestreamed series of Jackbox gameplay.
The most recent guests have included members of Team Starkid, Alex Brightman, Rob McClure, Patti Murin, Matt Doyle, Reneé Rapp, Antonio Cipriano, and many more!
Catch up on the latest videos below and check out the older videos in our previous roundup here!
"Broadway Jackbox," produced by Andrew Barth Feldman and actor and Alex Boniello will continue to air on Tuesdays and Fridays at 6:00PM EST, raising money for The Actors Fund through donations from viewers.
March 24, 2020
March 27, 2020
March 31, 2020 - Team Starkid
April 3, 2020
