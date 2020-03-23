Video Roundup: Catch Up on Andrew Barth Feldman's Star-Studded Broadway Jackbox Series - Featuring Jeremy Jordan, Lesli Margherita, Katharine McPhee, and Many More!
While stuck inside, Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman has rounded up some of his friends for a livestreamed series of Jackbox gameplay.
Guests have included Jeremy Jordan, Katharine McPhee, Josh Lamon, Lesli Margherita, Kyle Selig, Erika Henningsen, and many more!
"Broadway Jackbox," produced by Andrew Barth Feldman and actor and Alex Boniello will continue to air on Tuesdays and Fridays at 6:00PM EST, raising money for The Actors Fund through donations from viewers.
Watch all of the videos so far below!
March 20, 2020 - SMASH Edition
Featuring Katharine McPhee, Jeremy Jordan, Krysta Rodriguez, and Andy Mientus with Andrew Barth Feldman, Alex Boniello, and Will Roland!
March 17, 2020
Featuring Alex Boniello, Will Roland, Josh Lamon, Lesli Margherita, Kyle Selig, and Erika Henningsen!
March 13, 2020
Featuring Andrew Barth Feldman, Will Roland, Alex Boniello, Joshua Rush, and Jaime Lyn Beatty
