Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Survival Jobs
Click Here for More on Survival Jobs

Video: Robin de Jesús Gives the Inside Scoop on His New HULU Original Show, WELCOME TO CHIPPENDALES

Robin also shares what he hopes to bring to ‘The Academy’ as a new voting member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Episode 58 of ‘Survival Jobs: A P

Dec. 01, 2022  

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the three Time Tony Award Nominee Robin de Jesús, who can be currently seen in the new Hulu original limited series 'Welcome to Chippendales'! Robin gives us the inside scoop on what audiences can expect over the course of the show, why audiences need to tune in week to week and what his audition process was like for the role of 'Ray Colon'.

Before closing out the episode with a fun game of 'Name Your Co-Stars', Robin shares how he became a voting member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this past year, what the reception has been like for his Oscar nominated film, "Tick Tick Boom" directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and his exciting recent sit down interview with Jennifer Hudson on the "Jennifer Hudson Show"!

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they share what they are most thankful for as 2022 is coming to a close! Survival Jobs: A Podcast will be on a short holiday break and will return early January with brand new episodes to conclude their second season. The audio can be found here on BroadwayWorld and on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.


TodayTix Black Friday

Related Stories
Video: Dan Rosales Gives Us the Scoop on ROLLING CALLS Photo
Video: Dan Rosales Gives Us the Scoop on ROLLING CALLS
Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with actor and voiceover artist, Dan Rosales who gives us the inside scoop on his new audio comedy podcast “Rolling Calls” currently streaming on Broadway Podcast Network! Dan also shares his experience recording episodes virtually and working alongside the “Rolling Calls” writing team of veterans David Greenberg and Steve Rosen.
Video: Corey Mach Shares the Inside Scoop on MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo
Video: Corey Mach Shares the Inside Scoop on MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
In this video, your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the prolific and mega-talented Merrily We Roll Along actor, Corey Mach. Corey gives us a glimpse into his creative journey from being a church pianist to booking his first national tour a few days after moving to New York City!
Video: Evan Alexander Smith Joins SURVIVAL JOBS Photo
Video: Evan Alexander Smith Joins SURVIVAL JOBS
Podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the talented, genuine and gracious 'Merrily We Roll Along' actor, Evan Alexander Smith. Evan gives us a glimpse into the rehearsal room of New York Theatre Workshop's production of the Stephen Sondheim and George Furth musical MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, and more. Listen here!
Video: BAD CINDERELLA Star Linedy Genao Shares How She Juggles 8 Shows A Week and More Photo
Video: BAD CINDERELLA Star Linedy Genao Shares How She Juggles 8 Shows A Week and More
It’s #ThrowbackThursday and your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the hardworking, mega talented and gracious “Dear Evan Hanson” actor, Linedy Genao. Linedy shares with us how transitioned from working in a bank as her ‘survival job’ to gracing the stage in “On Your Feet”, her Broadway debut as the Gloria Estefan understudy!

From This Author - Survival Jobs


Video: Dan Rosales Gives Us the Scoop on ROLLING CALLS, a New Audio Comedy PodcastVideo: Dan Rosales Gives Us the Scoop on ROLLING CALLS, a New Audio Comedy Podcast
November 20, 2022

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with actor and voiceover artist, Dan Rosales who gives us the inside scoop on his new audio comedy podcast “Rolling Calls” currently streaming on Broadway Podcast Network! Dan also shares his experience recording episodes virtually and working alongside the “Rolling Calls” writing team of veterans David Greenberg and Steve Rosen.
Video: Corey Mach Shares the Inside Scoop on MERRILY WE ROLL ALONGVideo: Corey Mach Shares the Inside Scoop on MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
November 12, 2022

In this video, your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the prolific and mega-talented Merrily We Roll Along actor, Corey Mach. Corey gives us a glimpse into his creative journey from being a church pianist to booking his first national tour a few days after moving to New York City!
Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Actor Evan Alexander Smith Shares His Theatre Journey from Canada to BroadwayVideo: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Actor Evan Alexander Smith Shares His Theatre Journey from Canada to Broadway
October 30, 2022

Podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the talented, genuine and gracious 'Merrily We Roll Along' actor, Evan Alexander Smith. Evan gives us a glimpse into the rehearsal room of New York Theatre Workshop's production of the Stephen Sondheim and George Furth musical MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, and more. Listen here!
Video: BAD CINDERELLA Star Linedy Genao Shares How She Juggles 8 Shows A Week and MoreVideo: BAD CINDERELLA Star Linedy Genao Shares How She Juggles 8 Shows A Week and More
October 23, 2022

It’s #ThrowbackThursday and your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the hardworking, mega talented and gracious “Dear Evan Hanson” actor, Linedy Genao. Linedy shares with us how transitioned from working in a bank as her ‘survival job’ to gracing the stage in “On Your Feet”, her Broadway debut as the Gloria Estefan understudy!
Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer Shares Why Audiences Need to Flock to the TheatreVideo: KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer Shares Why Audiences Need to Flock to the Theatre
October 16, 2022

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with ‘KIMBERLY AKIMBO’ star Steven Boyer who shares why audiences need to flock to the theatre to see the new Broadway musical currently in previews at the Booth Theatre. Steven gives us the inside scoop on the show's transition from the Atlantic and what it has been like working alongside Tony Award Winner Victoria Clark!
share