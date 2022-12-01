Video: Robin de Jesús Gives the Inside Scoop on His New HULU Original Show, WELCOME TO CHIPPENDALES

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the three Time Tony Award Nominee Robin de Jesús, who can be currently seen in the new Hulu original limited series 'Welcome to Chippendales'! Robin gives us the inside scoop on what audiences can expect over the course of the show, why audiences need to tune in week to week and what his audition process was like for the role of 'Ray Colon'.

Before closing out the episode with a fun game of 'Name Your Co-Stars', Robin shares how he became a voting member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this past year, what the reception has been like for his Oscar nominated film, "Tick Tick Boom" directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and his exciting recent sit down interview with Jennifer Hudson on the "Jennifer Hudson Show"!

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they share what they are most thankful for as 2022 is coming to a close! Survival Jobs: A Podcast will be on a short holiday break and will return early January with brand new episodes to conclude their second season. The audio can be found here on BroadwayWorld and on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

