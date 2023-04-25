Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Renée Elise Goldsberry Sings Broadway Version of Justin Timberlake's 'SexyBack'

Apr. 25, 2023  

On tonight's episode of Jimmy Fallon's That's My Jam, Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry performs a Broadway version of Justin Timberlake's "SexyBack."

Watch the video clip from the Musical Genre Challenge on tonight's episode below!

The episode, which also features Kenan Thompson, Big Boi, and Kesha, will air tonight, April 25, at 10:00 p.m. on NBC. It will stream the next day on Peacock.

Goldsberry's extensive Theatre credits include Good People, Nala in the Broadway production of The Lion King, Nettie in the Original Broadway production of The Color Purple, Mimi Márquez in the Rent.

Goldsberry is best known for her portrayal of Angelica Schuyler in the Off-Broadway and Broadway productions of Hamilton, for which she won a 2015 Drama Desk Award, the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical, and the 2016 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, "That's My Jam" is an hourlong music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from the most popular "Tonight Show" games.

Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances. Signature games to be played include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don't Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, Don't Spray It and many more.

Watch the performance here:








