Video: Renée Elise Goldsberry Discusses Intimate New Documentary SATISFIED

Tony Award-winning performer Renée Elise Goldsberry stopped by The TODAY Show on Thursday to discuss the new documentary Satisfied, which chronicles her journey to motherhood against the backdrop of her role as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton.

The documentary is an intimate portrait of Goldsberry's personal life that began during her run in the iconic show: "I had all of these vlogs when I was doing Hamilton. I thought, 'This is such an amazing experience [and] people will want to know how it feels,'" she told TODAY.

"I had all this content and when we were promoting the Disney film, I realized I needed to share it somehow and I realized that [alongside] all of those vlogs I made of Hamilton, I had these pictures of my life and my family. Those two things were happening at the same time. The same night we went to the white house was the night my son lost his first tooth."

Goldsberry said that she did the documentary because "when you have a platform, you should use it for a testimony...my children in my life are miracles and people know about the miracle of Hamilton in my life, but do they know about the miracle of family happening in my life?"

She went on to share that she has also written original songs, which coincided with her role in the musical comedy series Girls5Eva. She cites her colleague Sara Bareilles as an inspiration saying, that "the way that she can turn her life...into the most gorgeous songs have helped me to write the music that is now the soundtrack to the film."

Watch the full interview now!

Satisfied is an intimate look at the award-winning actress Renée Elise Goldsberry and follows a woman’s struggle to have a family and balance a career, against the backdrop of starring in the Tony Award-winning hit musical Hamilton. Joyous, insightful, and personal, the film celebrates Goldsberry's life and career. The film makes its world premiere this Saturday at the Tribeca Festival in New York.

Renée Elise Goldsberry won the Tony and a Grammy for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in the groundbreaking Broadway phenom Hamilton, also receiving a Primetime Emmy nomination for Disney+’s filmed version of the musical. A Broadway veteran, her memorable stage work includes seminal musicals such as Rent, The Color Purple, The Lion King, Dreamgirls, and the play Good People opposite Frances McDormand, among countless others.