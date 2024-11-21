Video: Rachel Zegler Recorded SPELLBOUND Songs Before Being Offered the Part

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Before Rachel Zegler was cast in Spellbound, she already knew Ellian's songs. "In January of 2020, I got the call... that this movie had been interested in me jumping on just to do scratch vocals for Alan Menken," Zegler explained in a recent interview with BroadwayWorld.

It wasn't until mid-2021 that Zegler received the offer to play the lead role in the musical film, joining a cast that would eventually include many Broadway favorites such as Nathan Lane, Tituss Burgess, and Jenifer Lewis.

The story of Spellbound follows Ellian as she embarks on a quest to reverse a mysterious spell that has turned her parents into monsters. One of the central themes in the movie is finding the light amidst the darkness and embracing change, even when it is difficult. "When you grow up, you get an opportunity to really appreciate life. And, like Spellbound, you face the music," Lewis pointed out in the joint interview. "You deal with the real issues and you come to know that you cannot fix people."

Spellbound is directed by Vicky Jenson with an original score from EGOT-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater. The movie is written by Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin and Julia Miranda and produced by John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bruce Anderson and Linda Woolverton for Skydance Animation. It hits Netflix tomorrow, November 22.