Video: RUPAUL's DRAG RACE ALL STARS Puts on 'Rosemarie's Baby Shower: the Rusical!'

Last week's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars featured a new edition of the annual Rusical, this time with a parody of the classic film Rosemary's Baby.

The musical performance of Rosemary's Baby Shower featured Gottmik, Jorgeous, Nina West, Plastique Tiara, Roxxy Andrews, Shannel, and Venessa Vanjie with special guests David Steinberg and Miguel Zarate. Kristine W served as guest judge.

The Rusical also parodied other horror favorites including Poltergeist and Stephen King's It.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is available to watch on Paramount+. Watch the Rusical now!

In this new season, eight fan-favorite queens return to use their drag superpowers for good, competing to win a supersized donation of $200,000, provided by The Palette Fund, for a charity of their choosing. The Palette Fund is a private foundation dedicated to breaking down barriers and advancing social change in communities that are under-resourced and facing significant challenges. This season marks the first time in franchise herstory where the queens are competing for charity and harnessing their drag skills to win money for a variety of organizations.