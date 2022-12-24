Video: Patti LuPone Takes Over Television

As BoradwayWorld reported earlier this week, three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone is joining the cast of the WandaVision spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Disney+.

Broadway fans know and love Patti for her extensive work onstage, including her iconic performances in Evita, Anything Goes, Sweeney Todd, Gypsy, War Paint, and most recently, Company, amongst many others. Perhaps even longer than her theatre resume however, is the list of her television credits. In the last decade alone, she has appeared in dozens of television shows.

Celebrate the holidays Patti-style and recap just a few of them below!

American Horror Story: NYC (Kathy Pizazz)

2022

Stream it on ABC

The School for Good and Evil (Mrs. Deauville)

2022

Stream it on Netflix

Hollywood (Avis Amberg)

2020

Stream it on Netflix

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Vocalist)

2020

Stream it on Prime Video

Pose (Frederica Norman)

2019

Stream it on Hulu

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Rabbi Shari)

2017

Stream it on Netflix

Penny Dreadful (Dr Seward)

2015

Stream it on Prime Video

American Horror Story: Coven (Joan Ramsey)

2013

Stream it on Prome Video

Army Wives (Mrs. Galassini)

2012

30 Rock (Sylvia Rossitano)

2012

Stream it on Hulu

Photo: Crazy Ex-Girfirend/The CW Network