Video: Patti LuPone Takes Over Television
Patti will soon appear in Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Disney+.
As BoradwayWorld reported earlier this week, three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone is joining the cast of the WandaVision spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos on Disney+.
Broadway fans know and love Patti for her extensive work onstage, including her iconic performances in Evita, Anything Goes, Sweeney Todd, Gypsy, War Paint, and most recently, Company, amongst many others. Perhaps even longer than her theatre resume however, is the list of her television credits. In the last decade alone, she has appeared in dozens of television shows.
Celebrate the holidays Patti-style and recap just a few of them below!
American Horror Story: NYC (Kathy Pizazz)
2022
The School for Good and Evil (Mrs. Deauville)
2022
Hollywood (Avis Amberg)
2020
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Vocalist)
2020
Pose (Frederica Norman)
2019
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Rabbi Shari)
2017
Penny Dreadful (Dr Seward)
2015
American Horror Story: Coven (Joan Ramsey)
2013
Army Wives (Mrs. Galassini)
2012
30 Rock (Sylvia Rossitano)
2012
Photo: Crazy Ex-Girfirend/The CW Network
