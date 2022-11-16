Video: Patrick Page Talks Playing Jacob Marley In SPIRITED on Apple TV+

Click Here for More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

After acclaimed performances on Broadway in Hadestown, The Lion King, and more, Patrick Page is hitting the big screen as Jacob Marley in Spirited, the highly-anticipated new movie musical take on A Christmas Carol.

Now in theaters, Spirited will begin streaming debut on Apple TV+ on November 18.

Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future.

For the first time, "A Christmas Carol" is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale.

From Director Sean Anders ("Daddy's Home," "Instant Family"), written by Sean Anders and John Morris, with original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and production numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold ("The Late Late Show with James Corden"), this modern retelling is a sweet and spicy holiday treat.

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with Patrick Page to discuss his performance as Jacob Marley in the new movie musical. Page discusses what it's like to have his first major role in a feature film, what audiences can expect from the new film, and more.

Watch the new interview here: