Video: Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet

Wicked opened 20 years ago on October 30, 2003.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

Everyone deserves a chance to fly, and the cast and creative team of Wicked has been flying high since the show took flight on Broadway 20 years ago. Oh what a celebration they had yesterday, as the OG company reunited at the Gershwin Theatre to celebrate the show's incredible milestone.

Why is Wicked such a megahit?"Because people like the girls' relationships. They like the themes: love, friendship, forgiveness," explained original Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth. "I had won a Tony for a show that closed the next week and I prayed to be in a show that someone will have heard of... and I got my wish."

"[Elphaba] has been with me all of these years," added Idina Menzel. "I continue to sing her music and try to do right by her. The things that she professes and the way that she is true to her convictions and embraces who she is- all of those things are part of the credo that I try to live my life by."

Watch below as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge checks in with more of the original company on the red carpet!






