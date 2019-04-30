Video: Noah GalvinÂ andÂ Caitlin Houlahan Take Broadway Bows In WAITRESS

This week, Noah Galvin and Caitlin Houlahan got a table for two as Ogie and Dawn in the Broadway production of Waitress! See them take their first curtain call below!

Noah Galvin (Ogie) Film: Booksmart (upcoming-Dir Olivia Wilde), Assassination Nation (Dir Sam Levinson). TV: "The Real O'Neals" (ABC). Broadway: Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen. Off-Broadway: MCC, NYTW, Public Theater, Playwrights Horizons, Vineyard, Signature, Barrow Street, Rattlestick, and more. Regional: Huntington, Bay Street Theatre, Goodspeed, and more. Tours: Les Miserables (3rd National). Audiobooks: "Perks of Being a Wallflower", "What if it's Us", and others. 2019 Audie Award Nominee.

Caitlin Houlahan (Dawn) is back at the diner serving up pies after leaving to sing some Bob Dylan tunes in Girl From the North Country at The Public Theatre downtown. Other recent work: Bridges of Madison County (1st Nat'l), Parade (Lincoln Center), The 25th...Spelling Bee (Bucks Co. Playhouse), The Theory of Relativity (Goodspeed). TV/film: "Peter Pan Live!", "Girls". Thanks to the Waitress team for their love and support and part in making dreams come true.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "?The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.





