Video: Nik Walker Performs 'Who I'd Be' from SHREK THE MUSICAL at The Muny

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The Muny has released a rehearsal video from Shrek The Musical, offering audiences a first look at Nik Walker as the lovable ogre ahead of the production's opening next week.

In the video, Walker performs the heartfelt ballad "Who I'd Be" accompanied by music director Ryan Carpenter as rehearsals continue for the family favorite musical. Shrek The Musical will run for eight performances, June 25 through July 2, on the James S. McDonnell Stage as part of The Muny's 108th season. The production is presented by Ameren.

"Twenty-five years after Shrek first captured our hearts, it's exciting to bring this unlikely hero's journey back to our stage," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "I know audiences will fall in love with this remarkable cast and become believers all over again."

Leading the cast are previously announced principals Nik Walker as Shrek, Kara Lindsay as Fiona, Marcus M. Martin as Donkey, Troy Iwata as Lord Farquaad, Solomon Rosenthal, Lake Schultz, Amelie Lock, Aymee Garcia, Tyler Joseph Ellis, and Salome Smith.

The company also includes Mathew Blasio, DeShawn Bowens, Monique Churchill, Matthew Davies, Kylie Edwards, Ryan Fitzgerald, Matt Gibson, Jack Gimpel, Shelby Griswold, Michael Harp, Gwen Hollander, Abby Linderman, Sean McManus, Shelby Ringdahl, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Kelly Sheehan, Caitlin Stebelman, and Jonah D. Winston. The production will additionally feature The Muny Kids and Teens Youth Ensemble.

Shrek The Musical is directed by John Tartaglia, with choreography by Patrick O'Neill and music direction and conducting by Ben Whiteley.

The creative team includes Bryan Thomas Hunt (Associate Choreographer), Kelly Sheehan (Assistant Choreographer), Adam Koch (Scenic Designer), Robin L. McGee (Costume Designer, based on original designs by Tim Hatley), Jason Lyons (Lighting Designer), Joshua Hummel (Sound Designer), Kylee Loera (Video Designer), Jeff Knaggs (Wig Designer), Jim Henson's Creature Shop (Puppet Designer), James W. Wojtal Jr. (Dragon Puppet Designer), Larry Smiglewski (Production Stage Manager), and The Telsey Office/Lindsay Levine, CSA (Casting).