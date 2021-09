Video: New WEST SIDE STORY Trailer Reveals First Look at 'Mambo' and More

Click Here for More Articles on West Side Story Film

Check out new footage from Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story film! Get a first look at Ariana DeBose as 'Anita' along with a glimpse of the reimagined 'Mambo' and new audio of the cast performing 'America'

Don't miss a special look at Steven Spielberg's #WestSideStory, only in theaters December 10. pic.twitter.com/sGFRVjeavh - 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) September 24, 2021

The film was originally scheduled to be released in theatres on December 18, 2020, but was pushed December 10, 2021.

Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, "West Side Story" tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.

This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Rachel Zegler (María); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); Ana Isabelle (Rosalía); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke); and Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works). Moreno - one of only three artists to be honored with Academy®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Tony® and Peabody Awards - also serves as one of the film's executive producers.

The film is an adaptation of the 1957 musical with an iconic score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. The film is being directed by the legendary Stephen Spielberg with Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner penning the film's screenplay.