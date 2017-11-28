Video: Music(al)'s Biggest Night! Celebrating Broadway's History at the Grammys

The Recording Academy kicked off awards season this morning with their announcement of the 60th GRAMMY Awards nominations.

Among the bevy of music stars being honored, more than a few notable names and shows from the Broadway community were selected for honors. Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, and Hello Dolly! all snagged noms for Best Musical Theatre Album. Broadway faves Lin-Manuel Miranda and songwriting team Pasek and Paul were nominated for their work on the films Moana and La La Land.

Broadway has been a part of the Grammys nearly since its inception. The Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album has been awarded since 1959. The first recipient of the award went to composer Meredith Willson for The Music Man. Since then, many of Broadway's finest scores have gone on to receive the honor, with recent winners including Kinky Boots (2014), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (2015), Hamilton (2016) and The Color Purple (2017).

Broadway's involvement in music's biggest night doesn't stop there, however, with our most legendary figures visiting the show to receive honors and deliver show-stopping performances in the way only Broadway can.

While we wait to see who brings home the big prizes in 2018, let's take a look back at some of Broadway's most notable appearances on the Grammys throughout the years!

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on both coasts from New York City's Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at a new time, 7:30-11:00 PM, live ET/4:30-8:00 PM, live PT, on the CBS Television Network.

