Video: Meghan Trainor Sings 'Feed the Birds' from MARY POPPINS at D23

Meghan Trainor sang 'Feed the Birds (Tuppence a Bag)' from Mary Poppins at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event this weekend. The multi-day event runs through today, Sunday, August 11th.

"Feed the Birds (Tuppence a Bag)," written by The Sherman Brothers, was noted as Walt Disney's favorite song, according to an interview in the documentary The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story, now available for streaming on Disney+.

"He would look at me and he’d say ‘play it,’ and I pretty much knew what he wanted. He wanted to hear his favorite song," said Richard M. Sherman, who passed away in May 2024.

“After he was gone, I’d still come down on a Friday afternoon and play it for him.”

Mary Poppins, based on the Mary Poppins children's books by P. L. Travers, was released in 1964 and features the classic songs "Jolly Holiday," "Step in Time," "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" and "Feed the Birds."

The stage adaptation of Mary Poppins ran in the West End from 2005 to 2008 before transferring to Broadway from 2006 to 2013. It starred Ashley Brown in the title role, with Gavin Lee as Burt.

The West End revival production, which ran from 2019 to 2022, will embark on a UK and Ireland tour, beginning in November.