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Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

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Whether portrayed as a dream ballet, a high-engery hip-hop number, or a rousing tap break, choreography is a huge part of what makes musical theatre singularly sensational. Dance makes Broadway Broadway, and the work of seven choreographers in particular has been deemed especially spectacular this Tonys season.

Watch as we chat with: Christopher Gattelli (Schmigadoon!), Ellenore Scott (Ragtime), Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons (Cats: The Jellicle Ball),  and Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant (The Lost Boys).

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 7, 2026.


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