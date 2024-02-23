Video: Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Lola Tung, Jordan Fisher & Ani DiFranco

"I am having a blast at the Walter Kerr in Hadestown right now. It's my favorite thing that I've done," Jordan Fisher told Richard Ridge earlier this week.

Fisher joined the cast of Hadestown in November, following his recent run in Sweeney Todd. Now he is joined by newcomers Lola Tung and Grammy Award winner Ani DiFranco, who both make their Broadway debuts in the roles of Eurydice and Persephone.

"[Hadestown] is a very emotional world, and sometimes a heavy world, but everyone leans on each other. The music is unlike anything else. It's so unique and it's so fun to sing because the storytelling is so clear," said Tung. "It's a really special thing when the writing is that good and you can use the words in the way that we're able to in the show.

DiFranco has been a part of the show's evolution since 2009. "I'm 53 years old and I've been doing my own music, records, shows... and I'm looking to change it up and be challenged in a new way."

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.